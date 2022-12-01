WILLIAMSPORT — A 45-year-old Danville man will spend 210 months in federal prison after authorities said he was trafficking methamphetamine.
According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, James Edward King III was convicted in July of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
The investigation began based on information that he and a co-defendant were having a large quantity of methamphetamine delivered through UPS to Union County, according to a press release. The state police intercepted the shipment and arrested King and Christopher Lee Brown, 42, of Mifflinburg, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Brown pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to distribute and is awaiting sentencing, the release said.