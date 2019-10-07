DANVILLE — A Danville man pleaded guilty but mentally ill to stabbing another borough man 11 times in the back and was sentenced Monday to 2 to 10 years in state prison.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. said he was concerned about community safety during the sentencing of Mark D. Gordy, 33.
The judge said he sentenced Gordy in the aggravated range because of the severity of the attack. "There needs to be a lot of supervision," he said.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said victim Jerry Lewis, 60, was unable to attend the sentencing since he was working.
Gordy's attorney Michael Dennehy said psychiatrist Dr. Richard Fishbein examined Gordy, who is taking medications for mental illness with the medications helping him "focus and be clear-headed."
James also ordered Gordy, who had been charged with attempted homicide but pleaded guilty but mentally ill to aggravated assault, to pay a $300 fine. He gave him credit for 449 days served in jail. James also ordered the state Bureau of Corrections to treat him.
Dennehy said Fishbein's report showed Gordy suffers from a severe mentally disability and needs treatment.
Mattis said the stabbing July 16, 2018, in the Lewis home on Mill Street, didn't result in serious injury to Lewis and Lewis supported this resolution of the case.
Dennehy said Gordy had a prior record from 11 years ago of a simple drug possession charge.
He said the stabbing incident resulted from Gordy's mental misapprehension of whether the individual did or didn't represent a threat.
Gordy, of 513 Spruce St., had been charged with attempted criminal homicide, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault.
Danville Detective Justin Stanley said Gordy stabbed Lewis in Lewis's Mill Street apartment following a heated argument. Police said Lewis bled profusely from several knife wounds in the back.