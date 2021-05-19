DANVILLE — Danville Mayor Bernice Swank apparently staved off a challenge in Tuesday’s Republican primary to win the nomination and likely the fall election, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
Swank, 80, defeated challenger Stephen Humphries, 36, by a vote of 161-132, but absentee ballots won’t be counted until today and write-in votes won’t be tallied until Friday’s official county, Montour County solicitor Michael Dennehy said.
No Democrats sought that party’s nomination to run for mayor.
Swank is in her eighth year as mayor this time and previously served eight years in the job, as well as 12 years as a Montour County commissioner.
Humphries, a systems configuration analyst in the Geisinger Health Plan benefits department, said he decided to run after the borough cut down many of the trees in the neighborhoods.
“It uglied up the neighborhood, lowered property values and will increase utility costs in the summer,” Humphries said in an earlier interview.
He said the roads also are always an issue and some are in dire need of paving.
Swank said the mayor’s office has nothing to do with the street department and tree-cutting. The borough mayor primarily oversees the police department.
The retired hair salon owner and operator said, though, the trees were cut down because the roots were lifting the sidewalks in some cases and many of the trees were dead. She said there are plans to plant new trees.
In other primary races, Danville Borough Tax Collector Chas Bartholomew defeated challenger Carol Huntington, 188-104, in the GOP primary, but Dennehy said there also were many write-ins on the Democratic side and absentees and write-ins still had to be counted.