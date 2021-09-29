DANVILLE — Middle school students in Danville were patriotic, jocks, and twins last week, dressing up for fun and for something more serious.
The students were holding their annual Spirit Week fundraiser for the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund to provide financial help to the families of pediatric cancer patients. The fund, founded in 2014 by then-Geisinger resident pediatric physician Dr. Colby Wesner and other volunteers, helps families throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. Wesner, currently on the pediatric staff at Mount Nittany Health, continues to serve as ThinkBIG board president.
Marcie Kitka, middle school health and physical education teacher, said the school raised $800 in 2019, before COVID-19 nixed last year’s fundraiser.
“My goal this year is $1,000,” Kitka said.
None of the money donated goes toward research or to the hospital. Rather, Kitka said, the fund helps the families whose children are undergoing cancer treatment meet everyday expenses, pay their mortgages and other bills, so they can concentrate on family and their child’s healing.
Eighth-grader Madison Merrell, 14, was dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, khakis, hat and sunglasses atop the hat, with Hawaiian leis draped around her neck and a hula hoop incorporated underneath her clothing, during “Hula’s and Hawaiians” on Wednesday of last week.
“A lot of kids dressed up today, wearing their outfits,” Madison said.
Emily Seymour, 13, another eighth-grader, was dressed almost identical to Madison.
“I also love Twin Day,” she said.
She was referring to Twin Tuesday during Spirit Week. That followed America Monday, when students dressed in patriotic clothing or colors. Thursday was Favorite Team Thursday, when the students wore their favorite sports team logo or jersey, and Friday was Ironmen Pride Day, a day to wear the school colors of orange and purple or the Danville Ironmen logo.
“The Kindness Club gathered donations of snacks and coffee,” said Stephenie Butler, school guidance counselor. “Triple Play donated Ironmen Pride gear. T-shirts, hats and masks.”
Middle school Principal David Snover said the students and staff contributed money to participate in each day’s theme.
Today, the fundraising continues with a dodgeball tournament. Students will form 10 to 15 teams of eight players each.
The teams must pay to play. Other students can pay to watch the tournament, Snover said.
A walkathon also was planned for those students who don’t want to play dodgeball.
Emily said she is not playing dodgeball but will watch.
“I’m cheering for Team Maddie,” she said.
