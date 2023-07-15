DANVILLE — Danville Moose Lodge 1133 showed its support for several community organizations Saturday by donating funds to the groups.
"One of the three of our foundational principles is supporting the community," Lodge President George McCormick said. "We do that through volunteering or donating money, like we are doing today."
The lodge donated $500 to each of the following groups: Montour County Historical Society, Danville Riverside Foodbank, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech All Sports Booster, Danville Cheerleading Team and the Moose Haven Retirement Center.
The lodge also donated $500 to the Central Susquehanna Soccer Club Phoenix Girls' Soccer Team accompanied by a $500 donation from the Women of the Moose, totaling $1,000 in donation to the team.
The Phoneix Girls' Soccer Team returned from Kansas Wednesday, where they competed among the top eight teams from across the country for a national title. "It was a huge honor to have you represent us there," McCormick said. "And I imagine it must have been very expensive."
Nine of the 15 girls on the team attended Saturday's check presentation. The girls, all 13 and under, said they were grateful for the community's support throughout the past few weeks.
"We got to go to Kansas thanks to community support like this," Emily Dalton, from Danville, said. "It's nice to come back home and be recognized too."
Diane Zamboni, from the Montour County Historical Society, said organizations like the society are dependent on these kinds of donations. "We always need money," Zamboni said. "We are volunteers and this is our funding so we are grateful the lodge remembered us."
Phil Febus, Moose liaison, commended the lodge for their work and gave a shoutout to their administrator, Ann Yagel.
"In June, you guys have had more than 106 new members, which is awesome," Febus said. "Your administrator does an awesome job on the books, in the kitchen and behind the bar."
Moose International Chairman of the Board John Sipes also attended Saturday's presentation and said he was thankful to end his travels across the commonwealth in Danville. "I think it's meant to be to end here in Danville," Sipes said. "I look around the room and see friends I've known for many years."