LINCOLN, N.H. — Danville native Jeffrey Hostelley, 58, who has been hiking the complete Appalachian Trail since March, is now less than 400 miles from completing it.
As of Monday morning Hostelley, who now lives in Pasadena, Maryland, is at mile 1,1821 out of 2,193 miles.
"I will finish at Mount Katahdin in Maine hopefully between Sept. 17-20," he said.
He first got the idea for the hike in 2021, he said. Hostelley started hiking March 31 at Springer Mountain in Georgia.
"I was a federal agent and by law I had to retire the last day of the month I turned 57," he recalled. "So I decided I wanted to do something hard, mentally and physically, and this is what I came up with: hiking the Appalachian Trail.
An unexpected consequence of the hike was how Hostelley's family came together in support of his adventure.
"I thought he was crazy when I first heard he was planning to walk more than 2,000 miles," his mother, Darla Hostelley, 75, said Monday, while laughing. "But he's always been the kind of person who, when he sets his mind to do something, he does it fine. I had absolute confidence that he would be Ok and do what he set out to do."
'I have a very strong nucleus of a family. My mom, my sister, my brother and my extended family," Jeffrey said.
Slackpacking
Something totally unexpected happened during the service honoring Jeff's father, who passed away this January.
"At the service I met an 80-year old cousin I had never met my entire life, Richard Hostelley," Jeffrey said.
"Turns out he took care of the Appalachian Trail for 20 years and he said, 'when you get going, call me and we'll get together.' He said he would slackpack with me."
Slackpacking is when hikers hike long distances without a full backpack and gear. On a thru-hike, this is frequently done with the help of others and carry only the essentials with you (food, water, first aid kit, etc.) while they carry your main gear for you.
"Having a slackpacking partner allowed me to hike some distances with only water and food, instead of having a 35-pound backpack, all the time" Hostelley said. "It's a way of getting in more miles without carrying your full pack a lot. So this 80-year old relative volunteered to slackpack with me."
The cool thing about this, Hostelley said, "was I never knew this guy existed until he showed up at the funeral. We met along the way and I had a chance to talk about a side of my family I knew nothing about."
As he hiked, he'd meet up with family members at certain spots on the trail including his son, his daughter, his sister, his brother, his mother, his nephews and cousins.
The hike became more than a physical challenge. It became a family reunion of sorts. A reaffirmation of family unity.
Day to day along the trail
Hostelley said most of his preparation was doing internet searches about the Appalachian Trail. "I did nothing physically to prepare except my normal exercise program. I never hiked a day in my life prior to my first day on the trail."
Over this past weekend he was in the White Mountains in N.H., which is where Mount Washington is.
From the start, he tried to average 15 miles a day "but it depended on the terrain and weather. Some days I hike 20 miles and some days 10 miles. When I first started in Georgia I was averaging about 8 miles a day until I got my legs under me," he said.
At night Hostelley mostly stayed in a tent in the woods, "but I’ve stayed in hostels and hotels," he said. "I use these to resupply my food, charge my electronics, eat some town food, get a shower and do laundry. These days are usually just a busy as hiking days."
Asked what the toughest part of the hike as been he said, "I’m currently hiking the Whites so I can’t say that yet.
"The toughest climb was Blood Mountain in Georgia. Pennsylvania and New Jersey were very hard because of the rocks. New York was very difficult because it was very dry. Trying to find water was hard in New York. However when I first started I lost 6 toe nails because I didn’t listen to people and bought shoes that were too small. I didn’t account for the swelling of my feet. Why would I believe people who did it before me?"
Hostelley said he brought a tent, light-weight air mattress, a quilt, different clothes for different weather situations, and food for 3 to 6 days. He also brought toilet paper and different first aid items.
He hydrated using streams by filtering the water. "It’s actually the best water I have ever drank. There are many different places to eat, but I carry food also."