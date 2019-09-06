Danville native inducted into Special Olympics Hall of Fame

Special Olympics has taken Nina Kaneriya all over the world. Now it has taken the 36-year-old Danville woman into the Hall of Fame.
Kaneriya, who has participated in Special Olympics for 24 years, was inducted into the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania Hall of Fame in a ceremony in State College last month. She is one of just four new members of the Hall, which adds four new inductees every two years.
"It was awesome," said Nina's father, Mahesh, who attended the annual Leadership Banquet with his daughter. "We have been to this leadership banquet before. Until you get to the banquet, no one knows who the honorees are."
"This is once in a lifetime," Nina said at the induction ceremony. "Special Olympics has helped me come out of shell and shine."
Nina Kaneriya becomes the third athlete — and first woman — from the Valley to be inducted into the state Hall of Fame, joining Paul Bettendorf (2000) and Edward Reynolds (2010). This year's other inductees were Corey Markle, an athlete from York County and volunteers Herbert Packer and Bellamarie Bregar.
Individuals, whether athletes, coaches, volunteers or others are nominated by members of their respective Special Olympic chapters statewide. Kaneriya was nominated by Columbia/Montour Local Program manager Laura Davis.
“As part of the Special Olympics program in Columbia/Montour Counties for over twenty years, Nina has made an impact,” said Davis.
Kaneriya has twice competed in the Special Olympics' World Games, including in China in 2006 and four years later in Greece. She has also competed in the 2018 USA Games in Seattle.
In the announcement of Kaneriya's induction, Special Olympics of Pennsylvania wrote that even when she's "not selected to compete at a local, sectional or state event, Kaneriya will attend the competition to cheer on her teammates and wish them well."
Kaneriya said she participates in bocce, bowling, tennis, athletics and the softball throw. She says bocce is her favorite.
Her father said Nina had a mixed response to the honor initially. So he showed her the list of past inductees, including some people Nina knows.
"That's when it started to sink it that this was a pretty big deal," he said.
Nina recently completed her first term as a member of the Regional Input Council, where she helped gather critical information from athletes across the state.