Danville native named Best Baker in America

The Keppler family of Danville knew they had the best chocolate cake every time their grandmother baked it for their birthdays. They just didn’t know it would one day earn the top prize in a national baking competition.
Eric Keppler, son of Danville residents Joseph and Gail Keppler, won the title of Best Baker in America on the Food Network’s third baking competition. The Season 3 finale aired Monday night, when shouts of victory could be heard in more than one Danville household.
“I was honestly surprised,” said Keppler, 46, executive pastry chef at the Four Seasons Hotel in Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, California. “I was just there to have a good time, be myself and do the best I could do. I wasn’t gunning to win. I was just happy I showed up to play the game.”
Waiting to hear the winner, he really thought one of his final two competitors, Jeffrey De Leon or Joshua Livsey, would be named, but it turned out to be Eric, “which was awesome,” he said.
The final challenge called for a Fourth of July Fireworks cake, and a lifetime of experimenting with recipes and ingredients combined with the lessons Eric learned from his grandmother, Amy Lehman, to create a dessert the judges loved. As described on the Food Network website, Eric made Nana’s “signature fudge cake with layers of milk chocolate mousse and chocolate-pretzel crumble. The cake was topped with a smooth sour cream ganache, passionfruit-chocolate macarons and strawberry-chocolate macarons.”
“She’s how it started, so I figured it would be appropriate,” Eric said, noting that his grandmother grew up on a farm, where she learned to sew, cook, can and bake. “It doesn’t get more American than really bringing it home. I really played to my roots.”
In the double home on Ferry Street where Eric’s parents and brother live side-by-side, both living rooms hosted family and friends who watched the finale with high hopes.
“I had no idea he was using my mother’s chocolate cake,” said Eric’s mother, Gale Keppler, who had eye surgery earlier Monday and had to try to stay calm. “It was very emotional for all of us.”
Both she and Eric’s father, Joe Keppler, said they’re proud of Eric and happy for his achievement after so much hard work.
On the other side of the house, Eric’s brother, Scott Keppler, and his family and another group of fans cheered for Eric. When he won, “the roar was kind of loud,” Scott said. He, too, was happy to see his grandmother’s mouth-watering cake as the basis for Eric’s winning creation.
“That’s been a staple in our family for years. That lady made that for my birthday cake many, many years,” Scott said. “It’s the best chocolate cake you’re ever going to eat in your life.”
The cake has become a staple on the Four Seasons Hotel menu, Gale said. And yes, it does have some secrets to it, but no, she can’t divulge them.
“It was only just a family secret,” Gale said. “But now it’s a trade secret.”
From California, Eric has seen Facebook posts from Danville residents rooting for him from the beginning of the competition, which started in May. Yesterday, speaking from work at the Four Seasons Hotel, he said his phone was “blowing up” with calls and texts, including those from friends and family back home.
“It’s been overwhelming,” he said of the Danville support. “They’ve been so kind. So generous and supportive. More than I could ever think of.”
Gale and Joe even had a neighbor knock on their door after the show Monday night to offer congratulations.
“The town of Danville has been extremely supportive of him,” Gale said. “It’s meant the world to him. And to us.”
After the show and celebrations, after all of Scott Keppler’s guests had gone for the night, he stayed up till midnight to watch the winning episode one more time.
“I’m proud of him,” Scott said of Eric. “He worked very hard to get here. He got what he deserved.”