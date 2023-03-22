DANVILLE — Parents and district residents are invited to hear a nationally known author and mental health speaker on April 5.
Daniel Patterson, of Patterson Perspective Inc., is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. April 5 at the Danville Area High School. The event is sponsored by the district’s Students Preserving Mental Health Club.
Patterson will discuss warning signs of mental health conditions and addiction; understanding the impact of technology on mental health; and understanding current trends as it relates to social media, drugs alcohol and nicotine.
Patterson is also scheduled to speak to the middle school and high school students during the day on April 5 and the staff on April 6.
Patterson is the author of “The Assertive Parent” and “RECOVER[edu]: A Communication Guide for Addressing Mental Health in Schools.
