Stephanie Smith Cooney, of Danville, was named as the new senior director of independent pharmacy affairs at Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefits management business of The Cigna Group's Evernorth, according to a Cigna press release.
In the role, Cooney will work to support independent pharmacists and, in turn, the care patients receive.
"Cooney will expand the company's efforts to support the important role independent pharmacists play as a front line of care in many local communities," the press release said. "By expanding pharmacy benefits and increasing access to a range of preventive care services at the pharmacy counter, patients will benefit through lower costs and added convenience."
An independent pharmacist for more than 20 years, Cooney will offer the company and independent pharmacies a unique viewpoint in order to initiate and support change, according to Express Scripts President Adam Kautzner.
"Stephanie is an excellent pharmacist and a proven agent-of-change, helping independent pharmacies reimagine their operations and support patients in new ways," Kautzner said. "Her unique perspective and experience will help strengthen these relationships and help grow our many efforts underway."
Cooney will also lead the company's Independent Affairs Advisory Committee which will aim to drive competitive reimbursement practices, educate from varying business models and strategize to leverage independent pharmacists, the press release said.
The pharmacist said she looks forward to joining the company and will prioritize collaboration and innovation in the role.
"I am excited to bring my community pharmacy background to Express Scripts as we work together with independent pharmacies providing critical care and access to patients," Cooney said. "Collaboration and innovation will be key parts of our success moving forward. I look forward to partnering with independent pharmacists in this new role."