DANVILLE — A group of Danville piano students, will perform at Honors Hall at Lycoming College at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The group of young performers, which includes, James Behm, Miranda Behm, Amara Chang, Charlotte Clapper, Janie Cotner, Helen Cotner and Kimella Tanner, have been actively engaged in various events, including a performance sponsored and dedicated to the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville.
In addition, all have entered the National Piano Guild Audition, having received a Superior grade. Those who competed in the OPUS National Competition in 2022, were awarded the honor of being our State representatives in the field of Piano Performance.
Their teacher, Dr. Karen Zereconsky, believes that “their dedication, perseverance and active participation in numerous musical events allows them to become great ambassadors of music for their community and beyond."
Honors Hall was originally built in 1884 and has become an important 19th century landmark. This Sunday the audience will have the pleasure of listening to a variety of classical compositions ranging from Schubert to Gillock to Tan.
