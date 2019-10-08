DANVILLE — Danville Police Chief Eric Gill announced Tuesday night he will retire after 32 years with the police department.
Gill, 54, plans to use accumulated time with his last day of work on Nov. 1 and his official retirement occurring in May 2020.
Council members accepted his retirement letter. Council President Kevin Herritt said he was doing so "sadly but excited for the chief." He thanked him for all the time and effort where he was accessible to Herritt and council members.
When asked about his retirement plans after the meeting, Gill said he will be working full-time for the Bloomsburg University police department starting Nov. 5.
Mayor Bernie Swank said she was mayor when Gill was first hired and served as mayor while he was chief.
"I watched him grow and he really flourished and has been a great chief. He knows the law, the people and is very respectful of the borough. He loves his job," she said.
She said Gill has prepared the department for his departure. She said administrative assistant Cathy McKenna is "the most wonderful asset" and "does everything."
The council held an executive session following the meeting to discuss procedures involved with Gill's departure.
Gill said he began working for the department on March 10, 1987.
In his letter of retirement, Gill thanked the borough for 32 amazing years. The borough has been a great employer and always very supportive of the police department during his tenure as chief. The borough has helped him grow from a 21-year-old patrolman to a corporal and then as chief the past 14 years. "You've helped me become a teacher, a mentor, a leader to our residents, school students and fellow police officers," he wrote. He wrote he has received support from the mayor, council members and the community to allow "me to make Danville the best we can be." He thanked McKenna, every police officer, the late Mayor Ed Coleman, Swank, borough manager Shannon Berkey and zoning, street and water department employees and the borough staff.