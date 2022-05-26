DANVILLE — Borough police Thursday said they closed the investigation into an alleged violent sexual assault reported in December.
Police Chief Jonathan Swank cited a lack of credible evidence.
He did not rule out pursuing the case further if any new evidence turns up.
“At this point, we’re still investigating,” Swank said, adding that the investigation of the alleged assault itself was closed.
He said he could not elaborate.
“If we turn up something, we’ll obviously pursue it in any fashion,” he said.
Police issued a news release early Thursday afternoon, stating, “Danville Police Department at this time considers this incident closed.
“No charges have been filed. The sexual assault which was reported, was not able to be corroborated by any credible evidence.
“If new evidence comes to light, it will be reviewed at that time.”
The release continued, “Residents and visitors of Danville Borough are safe, but should continue to be alert as to your surroundings at all times.”
State police and the Montour County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation of the incident that reportedly occurred on the evening of Dec 6 in the area of East Market and Mill streets. Police said at the time they were searching for a white male approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build.
Worried residents became frustrated because police released little information about the incident, but Swank said at the time he did not want to hinder the investigation and there was little to release anyway. He did say the victim was physically OK and was not hospitalized. The chief said then there were no further reports of similar assaults in Danville.