DANVILLE — When a Good Samaritan Mission volunteer opened the clothing store on Tuesday morning, she had an unpleasant surprise. A glass pane on a door was broken, furniture was overturned.
Burglars had been there in the early morning hours and not only ransacked the place, they took hundreds of dollars worth of cash and 20 bags of hygiene products, said Executive Director Carin Wharton.
“My lead sorting volunteer in charge, Maggie VanSickle, discovered it,” Wharton said. “I was there a minute after she was. We kind of discovered it together.”
Wharton said she was heartbroken when she saw the mess and realized what had been taken. She said the burglars took a petty cash box with $155 in it, a check made out to cash plus the donation cash box that was by the main entrance. That contained $400, she said. The 20 bags of hygiene items were worth about $15 apiece for a total of $300.
“They broke in through our hygiene entrance, which has a pane glass window,” Wharton said.
Danville Borough police are investigating the burglary that occurred between 1 and 5 a.m. at the charity’s clothing store at 568 Ferry St., according to Sgt. Detective J.D. Stanley.
Stanley said that at about the same time as the burglary, two suspects entered an unknown number of unlocked vehicles parked in the area of Lower Mulberry Street nearby and took various items and money.
Police are circulating photos of the two suspects taken from neighborhood surveillance video. Stanley said the two also are suspects in the Good Samaritan break-in.
Stanley said the burglars damaged the Good Samaritan building and items inside and took cash and donations. The officer did not specify the amount of money taken or the items damaged.
“The Danville Police Department is asking everyone to lock their vehicles,” Stanley wrote in the news release on the incidents. “Anyone with a door bell camera or other surveillance camera system is asked to check their videos for any suspicious activity and report it.”
He also asked that anyone who may recognize the individuals pictured or have information pertaining to the investigations to contact the police department.
Meanwhile, Wharton spent Tuesday getting her locks changed and meeting with a security company to get alarms installed.
“It’s disheartening because we’re there to help the community,” she said. “To have our donations stolen from us ... it’s a bummer. My heart is broken. Desperate people do dumb things.”
Wharton even could tell where the burglars counted the money. The breakroom has six matching chairs, but they took a chair from the back of the building and brought it to the breakroom, where, Wharton guessed, they counted the money. She said there was a bit of change on the floor in that spot.
They didn’t, however, take the office manager’s expensive computer, with which the manager helps the treasurer with the finances.
“They didn’t take that, but they took a really old Chromebook from the back.”