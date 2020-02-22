Danville Police are looking for an 11-year-old student who did return home after school on Friday.
According to police, 11-year-old Andray Knighton left the Danville Middle School just after 3 p.m. Friday. He told a friend he was moving to New York and did not return home. He was reported as a missing person by his grandmother, according to police.
Police describe Knighton as a 4-foot, 10-inch black male, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, multi-colored green sneakers and a gold and tan coat. His hard was braided when he left school on Friday, police said.
Anyone who may have had contact or information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 570-275-3000 or East Central Emergency Network at 570-784-6300