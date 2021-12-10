DANVILLE — Danville police are actively investigating what officers described as a "violent sexual assault" that occurred in the borough Monday night.
Danville Police Chief Johnathan Swank said the incident occurred in the area of E. Market Street and Mill Street.
Police are now searching for a while male, medium build and approximately 6 feet tall, according to police.
Swank said residents should watch their surroundings, keep walkways and entryways well lit and lock doors and windows at all times.
Police did not release any other information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 570 275-3000 or 570 271-2101.