DANVILLE — More than 70 Danville Primary School students, on average, have joined in early morning and after school running clubs.
Teacher and club advisor Tina Bartholomew came up with an idea to conduct a "shoe drive" fundraiser, something she ran years ago with the Danville truck and turf committee, raising money.
"But this is for the Danville Primary School running clubs," she said on Tuesday. "I searched the internet for the appropriate partner."
The shoe fundraiser will run the entire month of May, she said, and the idea is to raise funds for Kids Running Programs.
The club will raise funds "based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected," according to Bartholomew.
The fund partner, Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes and that money will benefit Danville's running clubs, Bartholomew said.
"They are a fundraising company and I thought it would be practical to connect with our running club," she said.
"Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at The Danville Primary School. All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise small business partners," Bartholomew said.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families," Bartholomew said.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," she said. "I mean, they are little children, but I did a little video that I sent to their homeroom teacher that illustrates what kind of shoes are needed.
"I know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us," Bartholomew said. "As we are doing so, we raise money for our kids running program, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities."
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the DPS Running Club, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people's lives around the world, Bartholomew said.
"I think it's just a neat way to raise money for the running meets that we have," Bartholomew said.
About the running clubs
The Morning Milers involve the entire school. The after-school program is called Kids Run the Nation.
All children are welcome to participate, Bartholomew said.
"This year, our first year of doing it, we have separated grade levels," she said.
Morning Milers on Monday are second-graders, Tuesdays are first-graders and Wednesdays are for kindergarteners. The after-school program began last spring.
"Our numbers average about 70 kids," she said.
Morning and afternoon exercise keep students physically active, thereby increasing focus in the classroom. The teams learn about several aspects of running and track and field while having fun and support from friends. The afternoon participants depend a lot on parents and when they pick up their students.