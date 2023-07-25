DANVILLE — Students at the Danville Primary School collected more than 2,500 pairs of shoes for a fundraiser to benefit the school's running club.
Students, teachers, custodians, dads and Principal Megan Geise gathered to load the shoes into the tractor trailer truck Tuesday.
"We are very proud of our efforts at Danville Primary School," Spanish teacher and running coach Tina Bartholomew said. "We would like to thank all of our community members, student body and families for all of their donations."
The fundraiser will generate about $1,000 to benefit the DPS Running Club. The club supports three programs including the "Morning Milers," "Kids Run the Nation," and summer track and field camp, Bartholomew said.
According to Geise, the running club keeps students moving. "It just helps to keep them active," Geise said. "We are getting them thinking about a healthy body and healthy mind."
The youngest of the students at DPS were very motivated to bring in shoes for the drive, according to Savannah Garrett, a kindergarten teacher at DPS. "My kids were so excited to bring shoes in," she said. "Each morning they would put their shoes in our box and count them to see how many we had."
Bartholomew said she and her daughters are all avid runners. As well as teaching Spanish at the primary school, Bartholomew coaches cross country at the middle school and is the head coach of the high school girls' track and field team, she said.
With the help of primary school guidance counselor Jo'ell Brouse, Bartholomew devised a plan to instill her love for movement in Danville kindergarteners, first-graders and second-graders.
The three grades at the primary school participate in the "Morning Milers" every morning between arriving at school and beginning class, Bartholomew said. Students go outside and run, jog or walk laps on the track.
"The whole idea was to give children an opportunity to start their days on the right foot," Bartholomew said. "They have the chance to get out the morning wiggles and accomplish something."
Garrett said she was excited to get involved in the program. "When I heard about the program, I thought it was a great idea and I wanted to get involved," Garrett said. "I just finished my second year coaching with Tina."
There was an immediate difference in students when the "Morning Milers" program began, according to Garrett. The teacher said the morning movement prepared her students to start their day and focus on classwork.
The "Kids Run the Nation" program takes place after school and is another way for the kids to get moving, Bartholomew said.
"The program is ten weeks long and the kids stay after school twice a week for a hour," she said. "At the end of the spring session, we have a cross country race and in the fall, we do a track and field race."
The efforts of the Danville Primary School Running Club are made to instill an appreciate for movement into the minds of young students, according to its leaders. "We want to inspire students to stay active in their lives," Bartholomew said.