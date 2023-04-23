DANVILLE — A vacant home was heavily damaged in an early morning fire along Bloom Street in Danville.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block for a working structure fire. A second alarm was quickly called.
When firefighters from Montour and Northumberland counties arrived flames were visible from the rear part of the property and the roof, according to emergency radio communications.
As of 6:30 a.m., Route 11 is closed in both directions from Mill Street to Railroad Street, according to 511pa.com. Part of Bloom Street is closed from the Bloom/Walnut Street split up to Church Street.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.