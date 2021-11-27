DANVILLE — The Danville Center of the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) announced its monthly Pet Food Pantry reopens Dec. 4.
It will operate from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday each month.
An approved application is necessary to receive pantry goods. Clients can fill out an application ahead of time or during open pantry hours. Email jspringer@pspca.org to get started.
The pantry is strictly donation-based and specific goods can’t be guaranteed. It’s first come, first serve and is meant solely for in-home pets. Donations are always sought for the shelter and whatever isn’t used for shelter animals goes straight to the community Pet Food Pantry.
Learn more about PSPCA and the Danville Center at http://pspca.org/, by calling 570-275-0340 or on Facebook: @pspca.danville.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO