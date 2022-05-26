DANVILLE — School directors Thursday evening narrowly rejected a 4 percent tax increase for the coming school year, instead opting for a compromise — a 2 percent increase for property owners in the Danville Area School District.
The special meeting vote by eight of nine school board members followed debate at special meetings on Monday and Thursday on the pros and cons of increasing taxes.
Board member Dr. Sandy Green was absent on Thursday evening.
Even the 4 percent real estate tax hike, which would have brought in about $550,000 in revenue, would not have been enough to erase a $1.76 million deficit in the $46.1 million budget for 2022-2023.
The district will have to make up the difference with the 2 percent increase by using more from the general fund reserve. District Business Manager Bobbi Ely previously said the district had a general fund reserve of $7.36 million and a capital reserve fund of $5.25 million, for a total of more than $12.6 million in reserve funds. But she and several board members felt there had to be some sort of tax increase or the district finances would get worse.
There are no staff cuts in the budget, board members and Superintendent Ricki Boyle said. In fact, Boyle said the district is adding a music teacher, a second school psychologist and a full-time athletic director.
Even before the first vote, district parent Monica Shellenberger asked the board members to compromise by raising taxes 2 percent instead of the planned 4 percent, as in the preliminary budget the board approved in April.
Board member Dr. Yohannes Getachew said he was willing to compromise, but he cautioned against not increasing taxes at all.
“What happened in the last couple of years is, we are accumulating debt,” Getachew said. “Any loan or debt not addressed immediately will hurt us down the road.”
Director Derl Reichard argued that a 4 percent increase was “a very low percent over 12 months.”
Reichard said anyone who could not afford an additional $75 or less a year, a number he used as an example, should take a closer look at their finances. He worried that the district debt could get so bad the state would have to take over the district.
Based on a Montour County home assessed at $100,000, a 4 percent increase would have added $46.72 to the owner’s tax bill. In Riverside and Rush Township in Northumberland County, a home assessed at the same amount would increase that homeowner’s taxes by $238.67.
The vote on a budget with a 4 percent tax increase ended in a 4-4 tie, which was not enough for the measure to pass. Board Vice President John Croll, Getachew, Reichard and Chris Huron, who was participating online, voted for that budget. Directors Wayne Brookhart, Sherry Cooper, Richard Vognetz and President Michael Clouser voted no.
Brookhart, who Monday night suggested not raising taxes at all, proposed a budget with the 2 percent tax hike. Shellenberger then told the board members they all feel they are right, but if they passed the compromise, “It’s the first step to show you’re willing to work together as a board.”
They did, with only Huron voting no.
On a question from Getachew, Ely said property owners who qualify for the Farmstead or Homestead tax reimbursements will break even with the 2 percent increase. She said the reimbursements range from 2.1 percent to 2.5 percent this year.
Before the final vote, Getachew said, “Board members of the future will bear the burden of what we decide today.”