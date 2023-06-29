DANVILLE — A resurfacing project will begin next week on Route 2008 (Bloom Road). The project will affect motorists in Danville Borough and Mahoning Township.
The project will begin on Wednesday on Bloom Road between Cherry Street and Kaseville Road, according to a PennDOT press release. Single lane conditions and flagging will be in place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Additional work will continue during daylight hours and will entail minor tree trimming along the route, PennDOT said. Single lane conditions and flagging will also be in place for this work.
"Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone," PennDOT said.
The $935,000 resurfacing project, to be completed by HRI Inc. will include base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, paving and line painting, according to the department. Completion of this project is expected by October.