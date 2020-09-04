DANVILLE — A week later than planned, Danville Area students were the latest to return to the classroom on Thursday.
Last month, district officials moved back the original start day from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3 after the state Department of Health released updated guidance on social distancing and masking. Classes resumed Thursday in the district's four schools with students returning to class in one of three options: In-person, the district's hybrid/bridge model or cyber school.
About 70 percent of the district's students were scheduled to attend school in person, about 325, or 13.5 percent, enrolled in the hybrid model, and about 150, or 6.2 percent, district cyber. Another 48 students opted for an outside cyber program.
Danville Area schools had a good opening day, according to Superintendent Ricki Boyle and one school principal.
"I think it went very well," Boyle said. "We had some glitches with some online things, but it wasn't on our end, it was with the company themselves."
She hoped the issues would be resolved by today.
Boyle also said the new traffic pattern at the Danville Primary School worked out well. Parents now drop off and pick up their children in the front of the school and buses go to the back, the opposite configuration of previous years.
Primary school Principal Amy Willoughby said the same of both the traffic pattern and opening day overall.
"All the students were very happy to be here," Willoughby said.
She said the student pickup times were staggered so students would not crowd together. Bus students waited in separate areas, as well, rather than all crowded into the gym, as they did in the past.