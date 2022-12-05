DANVILLE — The Danville Area School District Board approved the appointment of Jason Moser as assistant superintendent of the Danville Area School District starting Jan. 9, 2023, through Jan. 8, 2027, at an annual base salary of $128,000.
Moser is currently the director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Grant Writing for the Bloomsburg Area School District. His last day in Bloomsburg will be Jan. 6, he said.
After the board voted to approve, Moser thanked them for their confidence in him. "I'm excited to start and work with Superintendent (Molly) Nied here in Danville," he said. "I'm looking forward to the partnership."
A portion of his responsibility will be curriculum, but also, "a little bit of everything," he said.
Before the regular voting meeting, there was a re-organization meeting at which Wayne Brookhart was approved as school board president, and Richard Vognetz was voted in as vice president of the board.
The board decided that there would be one voting meeting a month, and that committee meetings would be held at the discretion of the people in the committees. Those voting meetings will be held the second Monday of the month.
Also in the meeting, Nied presented her spring/summer priorities, which included academics, and mental health.