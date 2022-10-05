DANVILLE — School directors will vote Oct. 10 on hiring Dr. Molly Nied, currently the executive director of the Danville Area Community Center (DACC), as the new superintendent.
Nied’s salary will be $145,000 and her contract will run for four-and-a-half years until June 30, 2027, according to a report from acting Superintendent Harry Mathias during Monday night's non-voting work session meeting.
“After the interviews (there were 11 viable candidates), we collected all the data, and although we had a second round of interviews scheduled for the 26th the board members present at the meeting decided collectively that one candidate stood out,” Mathias said.
Nied is scheduled to begin on Nov. 14.
Nied is a Danville Area High School graduate. She has been at DACC for about a year. She has served as the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit's academic officer. She is also former principal of the Danville Elementary School.
The formal contract will be made public on Friday, Mathias said. He said the contract includes an opportunity for 3 percent annual raises based on performance.
Mathias’s contract technically runs out Oct. 15, but there is a clause in it that will allow him to extend his time for a month at a time as an adviser, this time until Nov. 13.
A new position created
Mathias also said that "after doctor Nied was selected as the superintendent candidate, we met with her and had a conversation about things that she saw in terms of things that will move the district forward in the future."
Nied made some recommendations to Mathias and board members. Those recommendations will require the school board to make some approvals at next Monday's meeting.
The curriculum position is open.
"What Nied is recommending," Mathias said, "is that the board create a position of assistant superintendent. There will be a job description before you, for your approval. There will be an organizational chart and she is working with me to create the organizational chart and provide the assistant superintendent with some kind of direct reports."
One task the assistant superintendent will take is curriculum, Mathias said.
There will be an advertisement for the position of assistant superintendent following next Monday's meeting, with a goal of about a four-week window for applicants.
Applications would be due about Nov. 14, just when Nied will assume office.
"Our goal is for the board to vote for that position at the December board meeting," Mathias said.
Mathias will stay on in what he called "a coaching role, a consulting role two days a week through November and one day a week through January."