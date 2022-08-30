DANVILLE — Acting Danville Area School District Superintendent Harry Mathias, who recently retired after 19 years experience as a superintendent of the Central Columbia School District, is finalizing preparations for the start of the school year.
When Harris retired in 2019, he was the longest serving superintendent in Pennsylvania.
One week before the start of school Tuesday, Harris said, "Fundamentally, the biggest priority is to make sure the schools are ready for the kids. That means lots of things.
"It certainly means that transportation routes have to be determined. Bus stops and all that," he said. "Communication on that went out weeks ago. But now it is a matter of fielding questions. Possibly adjusting routes and stops."
Within the schools the schedules are ready for students, that when they come in those days they know where they are going and what they are doing.
"Those things all have to be taken care of," Mathias said. "I check with a lot of the principals and make sure that is done."
Building maintenance
One of the biggest things, Mathias said, is making sure the buildings are ready for students.
"Here in Danville, the high school did not have any construction this summer, so it was a matter of cleaning and regular maintenance," he said. "The other three buildings all had various things going on. "
The middle school had a paving project, which got wrapped up a week or so ago, Mathias said. The primary school had some new flooring and carpeting installed recently.
Liberty Valley, the intermediate school, had a fairly major construction project going on with HVAC units.
"The contractors are still working out there. It is a matter of coordinating the custodians. Getting areas cleaned and prepared. Allowing teachers to get into their rooms, where they can get ready with all the stuff they need. But also working with those contractors to make sure they have the time they need, locations they need, so school can start there next Tuesday.
"We have sports going on now so there are kids and coaches and the band is on campus. I have to make sure they all have the things they need," Mathias said.
New administrators
Along with Mathias, there are two new administrators in the district.
Wendy Bartholomew, will start her job as district business manager on Tuesday.
New Athletic Director Brian Albertson is similarly busy, with tasks that cover several less obvious to sports fans.
Transportation is always an issue, Albertson said on Wednesday.
He said he has to make sure opponents have what they need and can get to a game.
Albertson is also working out a schedule for all participant sports.
"I'm already working on fall and mid-year scheduling and events. Even looking at spring dates in 2023," he said.
Albertson previously worked as athletic director in the Millville Area School District.