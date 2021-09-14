Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.