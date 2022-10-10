DANVILLE — Molly Nied, who for the past year has been the executive director of the Danville Area Community Center, was approved by the school board as the Danville Area School District's new superintendent at Monday night's meeting.
All of the board members except Chris Huron voted yes to approve Nied. Huron said he voted no because he had not been included in the selection process.
Nied's appointment will take effect on Nov. 15 and her contract runs through June 30, 2027, at an annual base salary of $145,000.
After the approval, Nied said, "I would like to thank the Danville Area School District Board of Directors for their faith in me. I promise to work hard on behalf of the students, families, staff and the entire Danville community in my role as superintendent."
As a Danville Area School District alumna, parent and community member, she added, "I love the community of Danville, I believe in the community of Danville, and I am committed to making the Danville Area School District the best that it can be."
During the superintendent's report earlier in the meeting, acting Superintendent Harry Mathias, summarized the actions taken in response to the incident at Liberty Valley Elementary School, where a bullet was fired through a school window and into a classroom.
It is still not known when this happened, Mathias said. "It could have been Friday night, Saturday, Sunday, or even this morning (Monday)."
State and local police covered the surrounding area to make sure the area was safe. Students were sent home early.
"Evidence is being taken and the incident remains under investigation," he said.
During the personnel segment of the board meeting, members approved the resignation of Jordan Hiravi as drama director at the high school, effective Oct. 7.
Several students in attendance at the meeting urged the board to start looking for a new director. They cited a particular concern as the number of plays that were scheduled for the spring.
Mathias said applications for the position would be accepted until the position is filled.