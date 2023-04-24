DANVILLE — The Danville Area School District Board of Directors at Monday night's meeting unanimously approved a proposed six-year teacher contract between the district and the Danville Education Association that projects a total salary cost to the district of 4 percent annual increases.
The current contract expires on June 30, 2023, and the new contract begins on July 1 this year.
Representing the school board during the negotiations was school director Sandy Green, who praised his fellow board members, and Sean Keller, representing the association for "the most collaborative the process of coming to agreement it's ever been. We're on time and without a strike."
Green said the contract was a win-win-win for taxpayers, employees of the district, and students, in that, "we don't have to raise taxes, we have done right by teachers and through the agreement are able to maintain the quality of our teachers. I'm proud of the collaboration. This is an incredibly successful contract."
Sean Keller, representing the association, agreed with Green, saying "I've been involved three times in negotiating a contract with this district and this is the first time in three decades that an agreement was reached before the end of the contract. The negotiations were constructive, respectful and polite."
The contract is set to expire on June 30, 2029.
The contract includes a move to a high-deductible health care plan that significantly offsets the costs of salary increases. It also adds weekly professional development time for all teachers
It also includes a retirement incentive that is available for two years to help the district manage current and future operational costs
The final contract will be available in June.
Earlier in the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser guided the board through a presentation of project costs, given the parameters of two scenarios: one, where the size of the staff is maintained as is, and a second, where staff is reduced by eight. In both scenarios, the projected revenue covers the projected staff expenses.
Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff presented a program — Handle With Care — to deal with students who might have experienced trauma after witnessing an event involving police. The program, in conjunction with district teachers, seeks to find ways to counsel these students, without delving into specifics of the incident. Mahoning, Danville, and Riverside police chiefs have all bought into the program and recommend it.