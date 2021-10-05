DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board fired an assistant middle school cross country coach at its meeting last week but refused to say which coach was terminated and why.
By not identifying the coach who was fired and not allowing public comment before the vote, the board created potential liability for the district under the state Right to Know Law and Sunshine Act, according to attorney Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA).
In addition to being assessed attorneys' fees, any member of an agency who is found to have willfully violated the act can face criminal charges and subject to fines of $100 to $1,000 for the first offense, and $500 to $2,000 for the second offense. Any fine must be paid personally; an agency cannot pay the fine.
It wasn't until The Daily Item filed a Right to Know request that district Business Manager Bobbi Ely, who is the district's open records officer, responded and identified the coach as Tina Bartholomew.
Ely wrote to the paper that, "Your request is granted. Tina Bartholomew was approved as Assistant Cross-Country Coach which also includes the Middle School Teams at the July 14, 2021 meeting."
Ely attached the list of fall coaches the board approved at that meeting. The list states Bartholomew was to be paid a stipend of $4,500 for the 11-week season. Bartholomew, a Spanish teacher in the primary school, also is head coach of the high school girls track and field team. The board vote was only on the cross country position.
Bartholomew did not respond to a request for comment.
The PNA attorney said, though, the board should have revealed the coach's identity at the meeting to allow the public to comment before the vote.
"Name, job title, salary, length of service and demotion or termination are public records under the Right to Know Law," Melewsky stated. "The reason for termination can be withheld, but the fact that the school fired an employee is a public record. Also, the Sunshine Act requires the school to provide a meaningful opportunity for public comment prior to all votes. Obviously, if the school doesn’t announce the name of the employee before the vote, the public can’t possibly give meaningful public comment before the board acts."
The board met in a closed executive session in another room for about 50 minutes early in the Sept. 28 meeting. The private session was for "personnel regarding a coach in the district," board President Chris Huron said afterward.
The board then voted 8-0 to add to the agenda the action "to terminate the current assistant middle school cross country coach immediately," as Huron phrased it.
The vote on termination came later in the meeting. The board voted 8-0 to fire the coach. Board member Christine Gordon was absent.
Huron and Superintendent Ricki Boyle afterward would not reveal the coach's name or the reason for the termination. Huron, in answer to a reporter's question, said the offense was nothing that would result in criminal charges, and he confirmed it was a paid coaching position.
Boyle said she didn't want to reveal the name because she wanted to talk to the coach first. She later said she wanted to talk to the board solicitor. On Monday, she emailed, "This is a personnel matter."
The newspaper filed a Right to Know request with the district the same day. Ely responded and granted the request on Tuesday.