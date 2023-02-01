All schools in the Danville Area School District were temporarily evacuated this morning after a "vague threat" was discovered at the high school, superintendent Molly Nied said.
While the threat was found at the high school, "due to a tight timeframe and out of an abundance of caution we chose to evacuate all school buildings for that particular period of time."
Nied said the schools were evacuated "in the form of a fire drill."
Nied said a sweep of the high school was conducted by school administrators and security before students were permitted back into the school.
"Based upon preliminary investigation we felt that it was a non-credible threat. However, the threat will be fully investigated," Nied said. "As always student safety remains a top priority."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.