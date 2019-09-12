DANVILLE — Bryan James couldn't attend the Danville-Loyalsock football game, but he was still able to watch it through a new livestreaming service.
"It was a great option for me to watch. It's great if you're out of town. You can sign in on your phone or your computer," said James, an assistant basketball coach.
The first livestreamed event was the commencement ceremony in June through the National Federal of High Schools (NFHS) program, Chris Johns, director of student affairs and services at the high school, said.
There is a camera mounted under the roof ledge on the front of the press box at Ironmen stadium and another camera attached to a beam in the high school gym. Events at both locations can be livestreamed. The cameras automatically move with the action.
"We're really excited. We've done a couple of football games, a girls' soccer game and a field hockey game," Johns said.
People can sign up for a subscription through the NFHS website and search for Danville. They can pay a monthly or an annual fee, he said.
The district receives a percentage, which isn't a lot, John said. That money goes into the general athletic fund to support all sports.
He only is aware of one other school in the area, Central Columbia High School, that uses the streaming service. "I talked with their athletic director and school administrators and they really are happy with it," he said.
The Danville district is paying $5,000 for five years of livestreaming. "We felt it was very affordable for this opportunity," he said.
Viewers can hear what is being said on public address systems in the gym and the stadium.
Johns said they send a schedule to the company in charge, which programs the events. If Danville has to reschedule or has a cancellation for rain or snow, he said he and several others in the district can manually change the schedule.
"We get weekly emails to compare our schedules," he said.
They will be able to track how many people are watching and how many subscriptions there are.
"This is an opportunity for people who live out of state and can't make it to the events. They will be able to see their nephews, granddaughters and others participating in extracurricular activities," Johns said.
He said the idea was in the planning stage since spring of the last school year. "We have always loved broadcasting events and this is all automated," he said. The camera turns on 15 minutes before the start of an event.
People can watch events live or "go back and watch them again and again," he said.
Coaches can see clips from other teams or see how their team performed, he said.
James said it will be a great tool "to watch any game recorded through the year."
"I was very surprised. The camera keeps up well. I didn't know what to expect," he said.