DANVILLE — Danville Area School Board members Tuesday night voted to end most contact tracing and once again make masks optional, as COVID-19 cases decreased in the district.
The board voted 7-0, with two abstentions, to revise the district’s health and safety plan, effective Jan. 31. The change in contact tracing policy means non-symptomatic students and staff will no longer be required to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID. The district will only contact trace based on household contacts and symptomatic students.
Despite the board agreeing on that plan, the two school board members who abstained in the vote suddenly resigned at the end of the special meeting.
Jenn Gurski read a prepared statement and Kyle Gordon said he agreed with Gurski’s remarks as both said they were stepping down immediately.
Both also abstained when the rest of the board voted 7-0 to grant the superintendent the authority to amend the plan, if needed, with prior notification to the board.
“This decision is a result of my serious concerns for the failure of this current board to consider Pennsylvania school law and (district) board policies, coupled with recent decision-making that places this district at risk for litigation and does not commit to placing the social and emotional needs of children at the forefront of our educational policy decisions,” Gurski read from her statement.
She said she would continue to be a strong advocate for children and families, “but cannot, in good faith, compromise my personal and professional ethics under the leadership of this board.”
“I echo Dr. Gurski’s sentiments and will be resigning immediately,” Gordon said.
Neither expanded on their remarks and immediately left as the meeting adjourned.
“This is a shame, a shame for Danville School District, a shame for the public,” parent Tom Ciccarelli said during the later public comment.
He said Gurski and Gordon were “very level-headed,” adding, “I would express my drastic discontent.”
At the Jan. 11 school board meeting, Gurski questioned Superintendent Ricki Boyle’s recommendation to create a new guidance counselor position to provide more social-emotional learning. Gurski said she was not opposed to hiring another guidance counselor, but she said Boyle had not presented enough information about the position before placing it on the agenda. Gurski said she wanted a public discussion on why the district was adding the position.
Boyle said she recommended the vote just to open the position. She said it would pay $53,240 if it were a first-year counselor, “But we want someone with experience.”
During Tuesday night’s public comment period, before the vote on the revision, parents questioned Boyle and the board on numbers related to contact tracing.
“I would love to know the number of kids contact traced, and of those quarantined, how many got COVID,” Ciccarelli said.
Parent Jessica VanSickle questioned why school went all virtual two weeks ago. She said keeping kids at home creates a hardship for parents who have to take off from work. Boyle said the district was following the state Department of Health recommendation to close when at least 5 percent of students and staff test postive for COVID.
“I’d like to see contact tracing gone and masking optional,” VanSickle said.
Gurski told VanSickle she shared her concern and wanted a consistent policy on contact tracing.
Sharon Reidle said other districts have gotten rid of contact tracing but have mandated masking.
She said she realized not everyone likes masks, but, “They just give you protection.”
Board member Yohannes Getachew said masks are proven to prevent virus transmission, but he agreed with the revisions to the health and safety plan. He recommended, though, the district wait an additional two weeks before putting the revisions into effect.
“By then, we will probably see some improvement,” he said.
Boyle said there are fewer than 10 students in each building who have tested positive.
When board member Richard Vognetz asked her what the difference was between enacting the revisions Jan. 31 and “tomorrow,” the superintendent replied, “It gives us a little more time and to give parents more time to prepare.”