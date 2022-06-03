DANVILLE — A Danville Area High School senior has won a National Merit Scholarship.
Cameron Cummins, 17, of member of Danville's Class of 2022, which graduated on Friday night, won a scholarship to attend the University of Central Florida.
"They offered me a scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation," he said.
High School Principal Jeremy Winn said Cummins is only the second Danville senior to win the prestigious scholarship in the past four years.
"I was very surprised," said Cummins, who will turn 18 in July.
He learned he was a semifinalist in early February and found out in mid-March that he was among 15,000 finalists from across the country. Approximately half of all finalists are awarded a scholarship, according to the scholarship's website.
He said his award was based in part by his SAT score of 1,460. After he learned of his semifinalist ranking, he submitted an application, an essay and a recommendation from a school counselor.
Cummins said he plans to major in music composition and computer science.
"I'm looking to do something in computer science, maybe a software engineer, and compose music on the side," he said.
Cameron is the son of Jonathan and Nicole Cummins, of Cooper Township.