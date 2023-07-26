The Danville PSPCA will offer reduced adoption fees for all dogs more than a year old this weekend after a large-scale rescue of 170 dogs last week put several shelters across the state over capacity.
The adoption event will be hosted from noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the PSPCA Danville Center at 1467 Bloom Road.
"The adoption event is geared toward those who have been waiting for the right time to adopt or to add another dog to their pack," a PSPCA press release said. "The time is now."
Other locations across the commonwealth will be participating in the event including Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters, Lancaster Centers and Main Line Animal Rescue sites. All locations will follow normal adoption processes and policies throughout the event, according to a press release.
Shelters already at capacity hit a critical dog population level following a large rescue last week, according to the PSPCA.
"Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team saved more than 170 dogs from a single property," a press release said. "While some have been adopted in the days since, so many remain. The vast majority are small, dog-friendly dogs who would benefit from living with other canine friends."