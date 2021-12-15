DANVILLE — You can’t keep the Rapp sisters down on the farm.
Katherine and Amanda Rapp are too busy showing their sheep and beef cattle and riding in rodeos, in Pennsylvania and out of state, to stay home all of the time. They’ve also won quite a few awards along the way.
The Danville Area High School students have competed in too many shows to count since they were in elementary school.
Katherine, known as Kat, is a 16-year-old junior and the school’s FFA chapter vice president. Amanda, or A.J., 14, is a freshman. The sisters, who live on their family farm in Paxinos, are transfer students from Shamokin Area.
“Their sister, Annabelle, just graduated from our program last year,” said Mike Shultz, Danville’s agriculture teacher and FFA adviser.
“We transferred from Shamokin to be part of FFA,” Kat said.
She said they show sheep and cattle in county, state and national competitions. A.J. said they compete in pole and barrel-riding, breakaway and goat-tying in rodeo.
In the past two years, Kat and A.J. have shown in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Ohio, Kentucky, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, Kat said.
Most recently, they traveled last month to Louisville, Kentucky, for the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE), where A.J. placed in the top five in her breed class with her Dorset advantage ewe out of about 40 other lambs in the class with her, and in the top 10 in showmanship out of about 35 other showmen.
She also finished third out of more than 30 barrel racers in the Keystone Junior Rodeo Association in the 11-14 girls age group with her horse Howi. At the Montour-Delong Fair, she was the Intermediate Supreme Showman 2021.
Kat was a top 10 showman out of about 30 competitors and top corset showman at NAILE 2021. She also was Supreme Intermediate Showman 2018 at the Montour-Delong Fair and was Grand Champion and Reserve Champion for her Dorset ewes, and Grand Champion and Reserve Champion for her Dorset rams, at the Maryland State Fair. At the Pennsylvania Farm Show, she took third in the sheep showman competition in 2020 and was Top 10 All-Around in the Keystone Junior Rodeo Circuit.
In somewhat related competitions, Kat also was the 2019 Northumberland County, Pennsylvania and National Junior Miss Agriculture USA, the 2021 Keystone Junior Rodeo Queen, and the 2021 Bloomsburg Fair Queen Alternate.
“Their showing careers have definitely been unique,” Shultz said. “We have had many students show at the local fairs, and even at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January. But to travel out of state and be successful at major shows on a consistent basis is exemplary. Not only have they learned the nutrition and husbandry that it takes to raise high quality livestock, but they have been able to build the quality of their herd from within.”
Shultz said the majority of the Rapps’ animals are bred and owned by the girls from within their own herd.
“They aren’t going to show auctions and buying someone else’s genetics — they’re building the quality of their herd from within, and improving their genetics with each generation,” he added.
The daughters of Paul and Jackie Rapp, they currently help raise 32 cattle, 70 sheep, 80 rams, seven goats, five horses and two donkeys, A.J. said.
Kat said they spend about 20 to 30 hours a week preparing for shows. She wants to continue in farming, selling and breeding livestock.
AJ wants to be a large animal nutritionist, show livestock and compete in rodeos.
They love to compete in the shows. A.J. said meeting the challenges of the competitions is one of her favorite parts.
Kat said her favorite part of it all is “getting to see the hard work we put in pay off at the end of a show.”
