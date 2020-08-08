DANVILLE — Starting Sunday through Aug. 16, cats and kittens can be adopted for free at the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA.
The special event is part of the “Clear the Shelter” nationwide.
Kittens are usually $125 and cats 7 months and older are usually $60. They are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on their shots, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks, dewormed and ears cleaned.
There will be one free adoption per household. If people want to adopt more than one, a fee will be charged for the additional cat or kitten.
To visit the shelter on Bloom Road, make an appointment by calling 570-275-0340.