DANVILLE — All kittens and cats can be adopted for $20 each at the Danville SPCA through July 31 during Christmas in July. Kitten fees are usually $150 and fees to adopt an adult are normally $85.
The cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, up-to-date on their shots, microchipped for identification, dewormed and flea and tick treated. They will also come with a food sample and a gift bag with treats and toys. If adopters have carriers, they should bring them. Otherwise, they can buy a cardboard carrier, which can be reused, for $5.
Appointments to adopt are from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day by calling 570-275-0340.