DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions of kittens, cats and dogs during the Clear the Shelter event on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Dogs are all ages and sizes with savings from $150-$300. Cats are usually $85 and kitten adoptions are normally $150. The pets are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, treated for fleas and ticks, dewormed and microchipped.
Adoption hours are noon to 6 p.m.
Cats and kittens range from 8 weeks to 14 years old. Three senior cats include a Persian.
People with dogs should bring their dogs and shot records and all members of the family who would live with the new dog.
Cat carriers are available for $5 and can be reused. Pets will come with gift bags.