DANVILLE — April Altier knew the 3 1/2-month old Bernese Mountain Dog up for adoption at the Danville SPCA would be scooped up quickly.
“I always wanted a Doodle,” said the Scranton resident who traveled Friday with her fiance, Raheem Hudson, to see the puppy.
The couple returned to Danville a few hours before the SPCA shelter opened Saturday at noon to make sure they were the first in line.
The shelter office was bustling with people interested in adopting a pet due to the SPCA’s special offer of $10 for any dog aged 1 or older.
The sale was prompted by last week’s rescue of about 170 dogs from a Monroe County residence which caused SPCA shelters statewide to fill up.
“It’s my first dog. I’m excited,” said Atelier as she talked with a shelter employee about how to feed and care for her new pet, Beau. “We just bought a house and have a big back yard for him to play.”
Ashley Stauffer, of Marysville, and her 4-year-old son, Wyatt, arrived at the shelter as Altier and Hudson were playing outdoors with the pup they hoped to adopt as well.
“I told him not to get his hopes up,” said Stauffer, who once traveled to Manhattan in an unsuccessful attempt to adopt a Golden Retriever.
The Danville shelter had 14 dogs available for adoption, including five of the rescued dogs from Monroe County, and expects to get more as soon as they have space, said employee Shay Martin.
Available dogs range from 2 months to 11 years.
“A lot of people want puppies because they just lost a pet and don’t want to go through that again,” said shelter employee Sabrina Densberger.
Connie Lepley, of Mifflnburg, purchased a 3-year-old small mixed breed named Cheyanne. The animal was spayed and received all of its vaccinations but will remain at the shelter a few days for treatment of an eye infection.
“I think I’ll rename her Jamie,” Lepley said.