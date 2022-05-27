DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA is honoring teachers in view of what happened earlier this week in Texas.
Teachers can adopt kittens, cats and dogs for free Saturday and Sunday at the Bloom Road shelter. All they need to do is show an ID.
Dogs are usually $150 to $300 to adopt, kittens are regularly $150 and cats are $85. All are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, flea and tick treated, and microchipped for identification. They come with toys and treats. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.