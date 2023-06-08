DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold a huge raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 at the Washies Fire Company, 400 Railroad St.
There will be more than 40 baskets, more than 70 gift cards from businesses and restaurants and large prizes including a 40-inch TV, a floating tiki bar, a mountain bike, a portable fire pit.
There will be tickets to Downey Park, Sight and Sound Theater and more. in addition there will be tickets to a fully stocked liquor cart, motorcycle items, jewelry and numerous animal items.
Food will be available at a food truck. Tickets will be sold at the door. Drawings will be held at 3:30.