As part of continued efforts to clear shelter space, the Pennsylvania SPCA in Danville will waive all adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 26.
With shelters across the state at capacity, the event provides the opportunity to adopt for free and to clear shelter space for other animals in need. Pennsylvania SPCA locations in Philadelphia and Lancaster will also be participating in the event, according to a PSPCA press release.
"With the shelters at capacity, the adoption event will come at a crucial time for the both dog and cat populations, as well as small animals including rabbits and guinea pigs," the press release said. "For those families who have been waiting for the right time to adopt or to add another dog, cat, rabbit or guinea pig to their pack, the time is now."
On Saturday, the nonprofit will follow all normal adoption processes. Some small fees may apply for things like cardboard cat carriers, collars or leashes if they are not brought by adopters, according to the PSPCA.