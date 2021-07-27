DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each.

Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the month of July.

The dog special runs from through Aug. 1.

Dog adoption fees are usually $150 to $300. The dogs are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on their shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification.

They will come with a bag of toys and a sample food bag.

To schedule an appointment to meet cats, kittens or dogs, call 570-275-0340. Appointments are from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day of the week.

Cats and kittens are neutered or spayed, have their shots, dewormed, microchipped and flea and tick treated.

Kitten fees are usually $150 and adult cat fees are normally $85.

