DANVILLE — Like most Friday nights in the fall, Danville's Ironmen Stadium was a flurry of activity last night. The action on the turf was far from traditional football, and instead involved a night of fun, fundraising and remembrance.
Dozens of people of all ages took part in a cornhole tournament, sponsored by the Danville Suicide Prevention Munition (SPM), to raise money for a pair of scholarship funds in honor of Danville students, both created over the past year under the Danville Area Community Foundation.
The Danville SPM was formed in late spring after the suicides of two students. Senior Gabby Hackett, of the organizers of the group, said she was looking for something to bring the community together.
"It really hit the community and I felt like people were pushing it under the rug and didn't want to talk about it," she said. "We thought it would be a good idea to spread awareness, to let people know it was OK to talk about it."
In an effort to create positive change, the group started hosting a couple of events a month — a car wash, creating painted rocks with positive messages to place around town — and the idea for Friday's cornhole tournament was born.
Organizers Lindsey Casher, Brady Hill and Hackett, all Danville seniors, said about 30 teams signed up for the event the group has been working on since early summer. Cornhole boards were spread across Ironmen Stadium, socially distanced for safety amid the ongoing pandemic.
"We just want people to have fun and support each other," said Hackett as teams arrived for the start of the event.
"There has been a really good response," Cashner said. "Even people outside of our community have become aware of us and are helping us out."
Brogan Williams and Jayden Patraw were teammates looking to not only win the double-elimination event but to also show their support for the cause.
"We're just here to spread the message," Williams, a 16-year-old junior, said. "We're here for everyone to make sure we can talk to each other."
The money raised will go to The Kyle “Bucky” Kizis and Jason Gordon Memorial Scholarship funds, established under the Danville Area Community Foundation.
Hackett said the community along with the Kizis and Gordon families have been complimentary of all of the Danville SPM's efforts.
"Our classmates have been really supportive, and so have the families," she said. "I was afraid to contact them at first, but they thought it was a great idea. They try to come to as many events as they can."
"It's a good crowd here," Patraw said. "I'm glad to see so many people here who care."