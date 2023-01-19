DANVILLE — Eleven middle and high school students and their bus driver escaped injury im a crash on the way to school on Thursday morning.
The accident occurred at 7:06 a.m. along Mexico Road in Liberty Township, said Milton State trooper Andrea Jacobs, on Thursday
"There were no injuries," said Danville Area Superintendent Molly Nied.
Emergency personnel responded on the scene quickly including State Police from the Milton barracks and EMS, Nied explained.
The bus sustained some minor damage but was able to drive away from the scene, Jacobs said.
Nied said she and the district's director of transportation went to the scene of the crash.
Administrative office staff communicated with the parents of all students involved, Nied said.