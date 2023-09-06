DANVILLE — The mine car displayed in front of the Montour County Courthouse will have a special guest this week.
Van Wagner, agriculture teacher at Danville Area High School, and his students unveiled a mule, complete with a harness and T-rail, on Tuesday. The mule will be on display all week leading up to the Danville Heritage Festival, which begins with a trail hike on Friday.
Wagner said he felt the mule was the missing piece of the display. "The mule is a component of the greater story," he said. "And it was missing."
After posting about his hunt for a fiberglass mule on Facebook, Wagner said someone from the Philadelphia area offered to help and donated the mule that now sits in Danville.
When their teacher brought a life-sized mule into his classroom, Wagner's students thought he had lost it, they said.
"I thought he was crazy," said junior Luke Hilkert, Future Farmers of America (FFA) secretary. "We he first brought it in, it had all these crazy designs on it and I was so thankful to be able to sand it off."
Once sanded down, the mule was repainted with a more life-like look. Wagner said senior Kaitlyn Gabel painted the details on the animal's face.
Two harnesses, previously used in the coal region in the 1800s, were donated to the project. Wagner said the harnesses were worn by local miners around two centuries ago.
When it came to piecing the harnesses together to make one cohesive unit, Wagner said he didn't know where to begin and called on local harness-expert Amy Snover for help.
The students present at the unveiling Tuesday said creating the display was a group effort. Students in Mammalian Bioscience, Animal Behavior, Introduction to Agriculture and arts classes all helped, they said.
Degan Wedge, Danville sophomore and FFA Chaplin, said he helped in some way in all parts of the project. "I helped build the T-rails, paint the mule and redo the harness," Wedge said. "We have been working on it since last year."
Danville junior and FFA Vice President Alyssa Bergenstock said she was excited to have the piece displayed in town this week.
"This is a unique thing to come out of an agriculture class," Bergenstock said. "And it's cool to have it displayed in town."
When asked whether the mule would remain standing throughout the week, the students were confident in their work. "We built it, so it will stay," Hilkert said.