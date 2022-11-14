DANVILLE — Students at the Danville Area School District return to class this morning after school officials said the person responsible for a threat to schools late last week has been identified.
In an alert sent to parents over the weekend, school officials are "taking appropriate measures" after person was identified following an investigation.
The district reverted to a “flexible instruction” day on Friday, meaning remote learning for students, with staff still reporting to work.
All this was done “at an abundance of caution,” then acting-superintendent Harry Mathias said.
According to school officials, a note was found in a high school bathroom stall on Thursday afternoon that partly stated "I'm going to shoot the school tomorrow."
School police and administrators investigated the incident over the weekend to identify the person responsible.
"Schools will be open on Monday. Parents and students should take all information into consideration," an email to districts parents said over the weekend.