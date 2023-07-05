DANVILLE — Resurrection Movement Studio and Komotion Dance Program will hold Hiphop for Hope: A Benefit for Hidi's Healing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 14.
The event, at Trinity Church, 84 Lombard Ave., Danville, will benefit Hidi Horikoshi, the studio and program owner and founder, who recently suffered a sudden illness and has been hospitalized since the middle of June. The goal of the event is to rally the community to show their love and support for Hidi during his recovery.
There will be a $10 donation at the door but there will be no cost for people visiting just the food trucks.
Food trucks, including Real Taste Food Truck, Boppalouies and Pelican's Snoballs, will begin serving at 5 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., dancing is from 6-8 p.m.
There will be two hours of non-stop cardio dance (with glowsticks) led by Robin Adams, Alexis Patterson, and Melanie Garrison.
A bracelet-making station will be available for children and adults to make a keepsake bracelet
Basket raffles are being organized by the Danville Business Alliance (DBA). Tickets will be available for purchase at participating downtown Danville businesses, during the Hiphop for Hope event or at Canal Park during the DBA's Third Thursdays event on July 20. Winners will be drawn during the July 20 event.
This will be the 23rd Hiphop for Hope event held by the studio and program in the last decade. The series raises funds for individuals for organizations in need through fun, family-friendly hiphop-centered fitness events. In total, these events have raised more than $20,000 to benefit local groups and families.
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook or contact Robin Adams at 570-764-2562 or robinyadams@gmail.com.