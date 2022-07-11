DANVILLE — School Superintendent Ricki Boyle did not hold back in her criticism of some school board members at her final public meeting on Monday evening.
Boyle, whose last day is Friday, said leading the district was a highlight for her professionally — except for the past five months.
“Unfortunately, in the past few months, the experience has changed dramatically,” Boyle read from prepared remarks. “With board members making baseless accusations, overstepping their responsibilities of governance and policy, my ability to do my job has been hindered. Members of this board do not respect the role of a superintendent and do not collaborate or communicate with the district leadership.”
She said that almost every new board member entered the position with preconceived ideas about how the district was being run, made false accusations and had misconceptions about the performance of administrators, including Boyle, without having conversations or firsthand knowledge of the district’s inner workings.
She said that in the hiring of a new athletic director, board members thought they should be included in the interviews, when district policy says otherwise.
“Behind the scenes, there were actions being taken by board members, including telling me that I needed to interview an applicant who was not fully qualified, and there was direct contact with individuals being interviewed, discussing the outcome prior to the final vote for the athletic director,” Boyle said.
She said demands placed on Business Manager Bobbi Ely in the April, May and June meetings related to the proposed budget took 15 hours of Ely’s time, but they did not change anything. Ely recently left the district for a position in Mechanicsburg.
Board member’s letter to newspapers was incorrect
Boyle criticized a board member for incorrectly writing in a letter to local newspapers that the current administration has failed too many students in PSSA scores and curricular changes and that too many students were failing to meet graduation requirements. Boyle said that across the state, scores decreased 25 percent, but Danville was still in the top three Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit districts.
This year, 99.4 percent of Danville students met graduation requirements, 100 percent did so in each of the two previous years, and 98.8 percent met the requirements in 2018-2019, according to figures Boyle cited.
She also noted board member Dr. Sandy Green, who wrote the letter, criticized the district for how it communicated with parents and the district, according to Boyle. She said a survey showed 65 percent in the community were satisfied or very satisfied with district communication and 85 percent were somewhat satisfied.
Earlier in the meeting, Green admitted to his errors.
“I’d like to apologize to the board and to the community for an error, take responsibility for it and acknowledge it,” Green read from his statement. “I would also like to clarify. I have a slight learning disability so occasionally I have trouble when I read specific things. I will note as soon as I realized the error, I made an attempt to correct it prior to publication.”
He said that in his letter to the editor, he stated that “our fourth grade PSSAs are not good with only 40 percent of our kids receiving satisfactory scores.”
Green said he misremembered the statistic.
“Only 45 percent of our grade four kids received satisfactory scores, proficient or above, in math. Only 57 percent in ELA (English Language Arts). These numbers are worse if we take historically underperforming groups — 18.2 percent and 34.3 percent, respectively. So I was incorrect in my statement, which is unacceptable.”
Green continued, “I am also happy to clarify my statements surrounding graduation and apologize for any misunderstanding.”
Boyle was not critical of all board members.
“Much of what has been said and done has been disrespectful of people who have worked diligently and tirelessly to keep students at the forefront of their decisions and actions,” Boyle said.
Grateful for support
In closing, though, she thanked former board president and current member Chris Huron, as well as current President Michael Clouser for their support while they served as president and for their support and service “as we addressed the pandemic challenges and unprecedented demands of the changes in board membership.”
Huron later praised Boyle for her work as superintendent. He noted COVID hit two days after Boyle started as superintendent.
“Under Dr. Boyle’s leadership, she basically worked two jobs — do what’s right for the children and the community and fight the COVID,” Huron said.
“Today, in my heart, it’s a humbling day, I wish it didn’t have to happen this way, but I will remain forever grateful,” Huron told Boyle. “You’re an incredible person. I mean that. I wish you nothing but health and happiness. You will be missed.”